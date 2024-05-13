Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Stade Reims will host Olympique Marseille at Stade Auguste Delaune on Wednesday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have a poor run of form in the league this year and now find themselves 10th in the table with 41 points from 32 matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Stade Brestois last time out, with Marshall Munetsi opening the scoring midway through the first half before their opponents leveled the scores late in the half via a set piece.

Olympique Marseille have had their struggles in the league this season but continue their push for continental football. They beat Lorient 3-1 in their last match, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Samuel Gigot getting on the scoresheet to hand the Olympians all three points.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 47 points from 32 games and will enter the European places with a win on Wednesday.

Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Reims and Marseille. The hosts have won 31 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off on the opening day, with the visitors picking up a 2-1 win to kick-start their season.

Stade Reims Form Guide in Ligue 1: D-L-L-L-D

Olympique Marseille Form Guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-D-L

Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Team News

Stade Reims

Joseph Okumu, Mohamed Daramy, Valentin Atangana and Maxime Busi are all injured and will not feature for the hosts this week. Thibault De Smet served his one-game suspension against Brest last time out and should return to the side on Wednesday.

Injured: Joseph Okumu, Mohamed Daramy, Valentin Atangana and Maxime Busi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille

Valentin Rongier and Bilal Nadir are both injured and will sit out the midweek clash. Leonardo Balerdi missed the game against Lorient on Sunday due to suspension but should return to the squad this week.

Injured: Valentin Rongier, Bilal Nadir

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Predicted XI

Stade Reims Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yehvann Diouf; Abdoul Kone, Emmanuel Agbadou, Yunis Abdelhamid, Sergio Akieme; Amadou Kone, Marshall Munetsi; Junya Ito, Teddy Teuma, Keito Nakamura; Oumar Diakite

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Chancel Mbemba, Samuel Gigot, Leonardo Balerdi; Michael Murillo, Pape Gueye, Jordan Veretout, Ulisses Garcia; Ismaila Sarr, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Faris Pemi Moumbagna

Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Reims are on a six-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 15 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Marseille's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be looking to build on that this week. They are, however, without a win in their last six away matches and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Stade Reims 1-1 Olympique Marseille