Stade Reims vs RC Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

The action continues in round 22 of the French Ligue 1 as Stade Reims and RC Lens square off at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday.

Franck Haise’s men head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak against the home side and will look to extend this dominant run.

Stade Reims were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Lorient last Sunday. Will Still’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win, picking up one draw and losing three, including a penalty-shootout loss against Sochaux in the Coupe de France in January.

With 30 points from 21 matches, Stade Reims are currently ninth in the Ligue 1 standings, level on points with eighth-placed Olympique Marseille.

Lens, on the other hand, were held to a goalless draw by German outfit Freiburg in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout-stage clash in midweek.

Haise’s men now turn their sights to the Ligue 1, where they are on a three-match winning streak, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-0 defeat against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on January 14.

This fine run has seen Lens rise to sixth place in the league standings, level on 35 points with fifth-placed LOSC Lille in the Europa League qualification spot.

Stade Reims vs RC Lens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Lens boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Reims have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Lens are on a three-game winning streak against Still’s men and are unbeaten in their last ten encounters, claiming six wins and four draws since a 2-0 defeat in January 2019.

Lens have lost just one of their eight Ligue 1 away matches, claiming four wins and three draws since losing three consecutive games between August and September 2023.

Reims are unbeaten in three of their last four home matches, picking up two wins and one draw since the start of December.

Stade Reims vs RC Lens Prediction

While Reims will look to rekindle their dreams of securing European football this weekend, they take on a well-drilled Lens side who are unbeaten in their last ten meetings. Haise’s side have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we fancy them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Stade Reims 1-2 RC Lens

Stade Reims vs RC Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)