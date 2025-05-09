Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Stade Reims and Saint-Etienne return to action in the French Ligue 1 when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Eirik Horneland’s men have lost their last three visits to the Stade Auguste Delaune and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Stade Reims failed to guarantee their top-flight status for next season last Friday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against OGC Nice when the two sides met at the Allianz Riviera.

Before that, Samba Diawara’s side were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming consecutive victories over Lens and Toulouse before playing out a goalless draw against Montpellier on April 27.

Reims have picked up 33 points from their 32 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, two points above 16th-placed Le Havre in the relegation playoff spot heading into the final two games.

On the other hand, Saint-Etienne’s push to beat the drop suffered a fresh blow last time out when they fell to a 3-1 loss against AS Monaco at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Horneland’s men have failed to win five of their most recent six matches — losing four and claiming one draw — with a 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyon on April 20 being the exception.

With 27 points from 32 matches, Saint-Etienne are currently 17th in the Ligue 1 standings, four points behind Le Havre, just above the automatic relegation places.

Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Saint-Etienne boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Reims have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Saint-Etienne currently hold the division’s second-worst away record, having managed just six points from their 16 matches on the road this season.

Stade Reims have failed to win 10 of their most recent 12 home games, losing seven and claiming three draws since late October.

Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Given the stakes of Saturday’s clash, we expect Stade Reims and Saint-Etienne to take the game to each other at the Stade Auguste Delaune as they look to secure all three points.

Home advantage gives Diawara’s side an extra edge here and we are backing them to come away with the desired result, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Stade Reims 2-1 Saint-Etienne

Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

