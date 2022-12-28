Stade Reims vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2022

Stade Reims will host Stade Rennais at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Thursday in another round of Ligue 1 football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but particularly struggled to pick up wins just before the international break. They played out a 1-1 draw against Montpellier in their last Ligue 1 game and had looked set to come away with all three points after Marshall Munetsi's 87th-minute strike but were pegged back by a late strike from their opponents.

Reims sit 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 17 points from 15 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Thursday.

Stade Rennais kicked off their league campaign slowly but have since picked up the pace and are now pushing for Champions League football. They beat newly-promoted Toulouse in their last league game, with Benjamin Bourigeaud and Arnaud Kalimuendo getting on the scoresheet in either half.

The visitors sit third in the league table with 31 points from 15 games and will be looking to continue their good run of form this week.

Stade Reims vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 20th meeting between the Stade Reims and Stade Rennais. The hosts have won 10 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won half that tally. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2013.

Two of Reims' three league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only two of Rennes' nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Les Rennais have scored 31 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (43) have scored more.

Les rouges et blancs have scored 16 league goals this season. Only four teams have scored fewer, three of which currently occupy the relegation zone.

Stade Reims vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Reims' latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last two home league games and will be looking to extend that streak here.

Rennes have won their last four games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last 20 games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Stade Reims 1-2 Stade Rennais

Stade Reims vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in Les Rennais' last six matches)

Poll : 0 votes