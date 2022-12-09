Stade Rennais vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Stade Rennais will face Celtic at the Vila Real de Santo Antonio on Saturday (December 10) in a friendly.

The Ligue 1 outfit are enjoying a brilliant run of results at the moment after a slow start to their season and will now fancy themselves as early European contenders. They beat newly promoted Toulouse 2-1 in their last outing, with Benjamin Bourigeaud opening the scoring before Arnaud Kalimuendo scored the winner just before the hour mark.

Rennais will face Stade Reims on their return to competitive action later this month and will looking to begin their preparations for the game this Saturday. Celtic, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a solid league campaign and are going full steam ahead in their pursuit of a 53rd Scottish League Championship.

They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Ross County via a quickfire double from David Turnbull and Sead Haksabanovic midway through the second half.

The Scottish powerhouse will play the last of their three scheduled friendlies this weekend and will target a win after losing the last two.

Stade Rennais vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Rennes and Celtic. The visitors are unbeaten in all six matchups, winning three.

The Scottish side have scored at least once in all but one of their six games in the fixture.

Rennais have scored 31 Ligue 1 goals this season. Only league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (43) have scored more.

The Celts have picked up 21 points away in the league this season, the most in the Scottish top flight.

Only two of Rennais' nine league wins this season have come away from home.

Celtic have picked up just one clean sheet in their last six games across competitions.

Stade Rennais vs Celtic Prediction

Rennes are on a 17-game unbeaten streak and will head into the weekend clash with confidence. They have struggled against Scottish opponents and will hope to put an end to that streak.

Celtic, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their previous nine. They have lost three of their last four away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-1 Celtic

Stade Rennais vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Celtic's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six games.)

