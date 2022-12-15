Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2022

Stade Rennais will face Feyenoord at the Vila Real de Santo António on Friday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

Rennes endured a sluggish start to their season but quickly found good form and are now pushing for the Champions League spots. They beat newly-promoted Toulouse 2-1 in their last league outing, with Arnaud Kalimuendo scoring the winner just before the hour mark.

Les Rennais beat Celtic 4-3 in a friendly clash last weekend and will be looking to pick up a win before returning to competitive action later in the year.

Feyenoord have had a strong season and are currently atop the Eredivisie standings, pushing for their first Dutch league title since the 2016-17 campaign. They carried out a 5-1 thrashing of Excelsior, with Orkun Kokcu and Sebastian Szymański scoring the braces to overturn an early deficit.

Friday's game will mark Feyenoord's penultimate fixture of 2022 and they will aim to close out the year on a positive note.

Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Stade Rennais and Feyenoord.

The Ligue 1 side have had just two meetings against Dutch opposition, winning one of those games and losing the other.

Feyenoord have had 10 matches against French opposition. They have won just two of those games, losing twice and drawing the other six.

De Stadionclub have picked up 16 points on foreign grounds in the Eredivisie this season. Only Ajax have picked up more.

Only two of Les Rennais' nine league wins this season have come away from home.

Arne Slot's men have conceded 13 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only Twente have conceded fewer.

Rennes vs Feyenoord Prediction

Rennes are on a run of back-to-back victories and are on a brilliant 18-game unbeaten streak, a run dating back to August. They have lost just one game away from home all season and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's clash.

Feyenoord are also playing well at the moment, winning their last six games on the bounce. With both sides in tiptop form, Friday's clash could end level.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 1-1 Feyenoord

Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Feyenoord's last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of Les Rennais' last eight matches)

