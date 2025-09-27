Stade Rennais vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Stade Rennais and Lens bring round six of the French Ligue 1 to an end when they lock horns at Roazhon Park on Sunday. Habib Beye’s men will be out to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last 10 meetings between the two teams since February 2015.

Stade Rennais were left spitting feathers last Saturday as they played out a 2-2 draw with Nantes after giving up their two-goal lead in the final 30 minutes at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

With that result, Beye’s side have gone unbeaten in four of their opening five league games, claiming two wins and two draws while scoring seven goals and keeping one clean sheet.

Rennes have picked up eight points from a possible 15 to sit eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, one point and one place below this weekend’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Lens turned in an impressive team display last Sunday when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over LOSC Lille at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Pierre Sage’s men have picked up three wins from their four games since the 1-0 opening-day loss against Olympique Lyon, scoring eight goals and conceding four across the four matches.

While Rennes will look to maintain their newfound form on Sunday, they journey to Roazhon Park, where Rennes have won each of their last four league matches since the first week of April.

Stade Rennais vs Lens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Stade Rennais boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Lens have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Sage’s men are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Stade Rennais, picking up five wins and five draws since a 1-0 defeat in February 2015.

Rennes are on a run of four consecutive home victories in the league, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against Auxerre on April 6.

Stade Rennais vs Lens Prediction

Stade Rennais and Lens have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign and find themselves separated by just one point in the top half of the table.

While Lens head into the game as the more in-form side, Rennes have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 1-1 Lens

Stade Rennais vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored their last five encounters)

