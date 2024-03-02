Stade Rennais vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

The action continues in round 24 of the French Ligue 1 as Stade Rennais and Lorient square off at the Roazhon Park on Sunday.

Régis Le Bris’ men head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak against the hosts and will be looking to extend this two-year run.

Stade Rennais booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Thursday with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Le Puy at the Stade Charles Massot.

This was in keeping with their fine run of results in Ligue 1, where they are unbeaten in their last eight matches, claiming six wins and two draws since December’s 2-1 loss against AS Monaco.

With 35 points from 24 matches, Rennes are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table, one point behind Lens in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Lorient, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Nantes at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir.

Prior to that, Le Bris’ men were on a three-game winning streak, scoring seven goals and conceding twice since the start of February.

With 22 points from 23 matches, Lorient are currently in the relegation playoff spot, level on points with 15th-placed Montpellier.

Stade Rennais vs Lorient Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Stade Rennais boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lorient have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Lorient are on a three-game winning streak against Julien Stéphan’s men, scoring five goals and conceding twice since a 5-0 loss in April 2022.

Rennes have won their last five home games in all competitions, stretching back to a 3-2 loss against Villarreal on December 14.

Lorient have won just two Ligue 1 away games this season and currently boast the division’s second-poorest record on the road, having picked up just nine points from their 11 matches.

Stade Rennais vs Lorient Prediction

The last four meetings between Rennes and Lorient have produced a combined 12 goals and we anticipate another thrilling showdown this weekend.

Rennes have been near-impenetrable at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 3-1 Lorient

Stade Rennais vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stade Rennais to win

Tip 2: First to score - Rennes (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here