Stade Rennais vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Stade Rennais will host Montpellier at the Roazhon Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and are now pushing for the European spots in the league table. They beat Olympique Lyonnais 3-2 in their last match, with Martin Terrier and 18-year-old Desire Doue handing Les Rennais a three-goal lead as they headed into the break before their opponents scored two second-half consolation goals.

Stade Rennais sit ninth in the league table with 25 points from 19 matches. They will be looking to continue their good run of results this weekend.

Montpellier have also picked up important points in recent weeks and remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out a goalless draw against Lille in their last match and will feel gutted not to have come away with all three points after playing the entirety of the second half against 10 men.

The visitors sit 12th in the league standings with 19 points from 19 matches and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Stade Rennais vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 meetings between Rennes and Montpellier. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer.

There have been 18 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last two games in this fixture after losing six of their previous seven.

Montpellier have scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the joint-third-fewest in the competition so far.

Four of Rennes' six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Stade Rennais vs Montpellier Prediction

Rennes are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions. They have won their last two home matches and will be looking to extend that streak here.

Montpellier are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have, however, lost four of their last five away league games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-0 Montpellier

Stade Rennais vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)