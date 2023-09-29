Stade Rennais vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023 

Stade Rennais host Nantes at Roazhon Park on Sunday (October 1) in Ligue 1 action.

Rennis have had mixed results this season. They drew goalless with Montpellier in their last game and perhaps deserved more but could not find a way past goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte. They're ninth in the standings with eight points from six games.

Nantes, meanwhile, endured a slow start to their league campaign but have begun picking up picking up points. They registered a 5-3 comeback win over Lorient in their last game. Five different players getting on the scoresheet for Les Canaris at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes are tenth in the points table with eight points from six games, just behind Rennais on goal difference.

Stade Rennais vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 93 meetings between the two teams, with Rennais trailing 40-29.

Rennais have won their last three games in the fixture.

Nantes are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Rennes have had five league draws this season, the most by any side.

Nantes have scored 11 top-flight goals this season, the most by a bottom-half team.

Stade Rennais vs Nantes Prediction

Rennes are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning twice and are unbeaten in eight games at Roazhon Park.

Nantes, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in four games. They have, however, struggled on the road recently, winning one of their last nine games, and could see defeat.

Prediction: Rennais 1-0 Nantes

Stade Rennais vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennais

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last seven matchups.)