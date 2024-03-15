Stade Rennais vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Stade Rennais will host Olympique Marseille at the Roazhon Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have struggled for form in the league of late and are falling behind in the race for continental football. They played out a 2-2 draw against Lille in their last match and enjoyed a bright start to the match, taking a two-goal lead midway through the first half before a lapse in concentration saw them concede twice in the final 10 minutes as they extended their winless streak against Les Dogues.

Stade Rennais sit eighth in the league table with 36 points from 25 matches. They are three points behind their weekend opponents and will draw level with a win on Sunday.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, have found good form in the league of late and are pushing for the European places in the table. They beat struggling Nantes 2-0 in their last league outing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a brace before securing a 5-3 aggregate victory over La Liga outfit Villarreal on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Stade Rennais vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 120th meeting between Rennes and Marseille. The hosts have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won 50 times. There have been 36 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture and have failed to register any in their last seven across all competitions.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Marseille are the third-highest-scoring side in the French top flight this season with a goal tally of 40.

Stade Rennais vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Rennes are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their four games prior. They have, however, won all but one of their last six home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Marseille's latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last six away matches and could see defeat on Sunday.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 1-0 Olympique Marseille

Stade Rennais vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last eight matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)