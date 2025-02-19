Stade Rennais vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Stade Rennais will host Stade Reims at Roazhon Park on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have endured a thoroughly disappointing campaign but are pushing for the top half of the pile under new boss Habib Beye as they sit 13th in the table with 23 points.

Ad

Rennes began life under Beye with back-to-back wins but failed their first major test under the new head coach as they were beaten 2-0 on home turf by Lille last weekend, being second-best for large parts of the contest before their opponents scored a quickfire double late on the day.

Like their midweek hosts, Reims have been poor all season prompting the dismissal of head coach Luka Elsner. They suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Angers in their last match falling to a stunning free-kick late in the first half before Oumar Diakite squandered the chance to level the scores from the spot midway through the second.

Ad

Trending

The visitors now sit a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the table and will be keen to leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Stade Rennais vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Rennes and Reims. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 30 times with their other 18 contests ending level.

The two teams have been closely matched in recent editions of this fixture with both sides registering three wins apiece in their last six contests.

Reims are without a clean sheet on their last six games in this fixture.

Rennes have scored 29 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Ad

Stade Rennais vs Stade Reims Prediction

Rennais' latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have performed fairly well on home ground this season and will head into the weekend clash as favorites.

Les rouges et blancs have lost their last three Ligue 1 games on the trot and are without a win in their last 11 in the competition. They are winless in their last four away league games and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-1 Stade Reims

Stade Rennais vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback