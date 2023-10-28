Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stade Rennais and Strasbourg go head-to-head on Sunday (October 29).

Rennais returned to winning ways on Thursday, edging out Panathinaikos 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League. Before that, Bruno Genesio’s men were on a three-game losing streak, including successive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient in Ligue 1.

With 11 points from nine games, Rennais are ninth in Ligue 1, level on points with tenth-placed Toulouse.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Patrick Vieira’s men have lost four straight games, conceding nine goals and scoring once since a 1-0 win over Metz on September 24.

Strasbourg are 13th in the standings, level on 10 points with Lorient and Le Havre.

Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennais have 15 wins from the last 24 meetings with Strasbourg, who have six wins.

Strasbourg have won one of their last seven games, losing five, since September

Rennais have lost once in 10 games across competitions, winning seven, since April.

Strasbourg have lost all but one of their last five away games, with a 1-0 winat Metz on September 24 being the exception.

Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Prediction

Buoyed by their Europa League win over Panathinaikos, Rennais will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Genesio’s men have been solid at home in recent months and should edge out Strasbourg, who have lost four of their last five away games.

Prediction: Rennais 2-1 Strasbourg

Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennais to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of Rennais’ last five games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Rennais (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 meetings.)