Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stade Rennais and Strasbourg go head-to-head on Sunday (October 29).
Rennais returned to winning ways on Thursday, edging out Panathinaikos 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League. Before that, Bruno Genesio’s men were on a three-game losing streak, including successive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient in Ligue 1.
With 11 points from nine games, Rennais are ninth in Ligue 1, level on points with tenth-placed Toulouse.
Meanwhile, Strasbourg were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Patrick Vieira’s men have lost four straight games, conceding nine goals and scoring once since a 1-0 win over Metz on September 24.
Strasbourg are 13th in the standings, level on 10 points with Lorient and Le Havre.
Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rennais have 15 wins from the last 24 meetings with Strasbourg, who have six wins.
- Strasbourg have won one of their last seven games, losing five, since September
- Rennais have lost once in 10 games across competitions, winning seven, since April.
- Strasbourg have lost all but one of their last five away games, with a 1-0 winat Metz on September 24 being the exception.
Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Prediction
Buoyed by their Europa League win over Panathinaikos, Rennais will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Genesio’s men have been solid at home in recent months and should edge out Strasbourg, who have lost four of their last five away games.
Prediction: Rennais 2-1 Strasbourg
Stade Rennais vs Strasbourg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Rennais to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of Rennais’ last five games.)
Tip 3: First to score - Rennais (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 meetings.)