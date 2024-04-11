Stade Rennais vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Stade Rennais will host Toulouse at Roazhon Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late and are falling behind in the race for continental football. They were beaten 1-0 by Monaco last time out, falling behind midway through the first half before a red card to Martin Terrier immediately after the restart all but scuppered their chances of a positive result.

Stade Rennais sit mid-table in ninth place with 39 points from 28 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this weekend.

Toulouse have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing a top-half league finish. They played out a goalless draw against Strasbourg last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 33 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Saturday.

Stade Rennais vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 meetings between Rennes and Toulouse. The hosts have won 38 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Five of Toulouse's eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Rennes have scored 40 league goals this season, the second-highest of any team outside the European spots in the league table.

Stade Rennais vs Toulouse Prediction

Rennes are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, won six of their last seven home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Toulouse have won just one of their last four games after winning three of their previous four. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-1 Toulouse

Stade Rennais vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)