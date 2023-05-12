Stade Rennais vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

Stade Rennais play host to Troyes at Roazhon Park in round 35 of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Les Rennais will be looking to make it three straight home wins and move into the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Stade Rennais failed to move into the top-five places as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera last Saturday.

Bruno Genesio’s men now return home, where they are on a run of two back-to-back wins, seeing off Stade Reims and Angers respectively.

Rennes are currently sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, level on 56 points with seventh-placed Olympique Lyon and three points off the Conference League qualification places.

On the other hand, Troyes’ freefall continued last time out as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of league powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

Patrick Kisnorbo’s side have now gone 18 consecutive games without a win, losing 14 and claiming four draws since January’s 3-2 victory over Strasbourg.

With 22 points from 34 games, Troyes are currently 19th in the league table, 12 points away from safety with four games left to play.

Stade Rennais vs Troyes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Stade Rennais holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Troyes have picked up one fewer win in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Rennes are unbeaten in their last seven games against Kisnorbo’s men, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in April 2013.

Troyes are on a dire streak of 18 consecutive games without a run, a run which has all but confirmed their relegation to the second tier.

Stade Rennais boasts the division’s second-best home record, having picked up 13 wins and 39 points from their 17 home matches so far.

Stade Rennais vs Troyes Prediction

With just three games to go, Troyes know that their relegation is all but confirmed and will be looking to bow out on a high. However, Stade Rennais have their sights on securing European football, and given their current home form this season, we predict they will come away with a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 3-1 Troyes

Stade Rennais vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stade Rennais

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes