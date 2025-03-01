Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025

Standard Liege will welcome Anderlecht to Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. The hosts will seek to maintain their recent momentum while the visitors want to return to winning ways.

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Preview

Standard Liege pulled off a shock 2-1 away win over second-placed Club Brugge in their previous game - on matchday 27. It was the hosts’ first win in four outings, after two back-to-back defeats. Expectations are high as Standard Liege return to their base for this clash following their headline-grabbing performance last week.

Les Rouches sit in the seventh spot on 38 points, one place below the Championship playoffs qualification zone. There are two official matchdays left to conclude the regular season but Standard Liege have one game in hand, leaving them with three. They can’t afford any slip up in Sunday’s meeting if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

Anderlecht dropped three points in their previous match after they were beaten at home by second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0. That outcome wrapped up a bad week for the visitors, who were earlier held at home to a 2-2 draw by Fenerbahce in the Europa League. They will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

Purple & White sit fourth in the standings, tied on 45 points with fifth-placed Antwerp. They sit in the Championship playoffs qualification zone but could be displaced if they keep dropping points. Sunday’s clash is crucial for both sides, whose last meeting at Stade Maurice Dufrasne ended 3-2 in favour of Standard Liege.

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Anderlecht.

Standard Liege have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Anderlecht.

Standard Liege have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Anderlecht have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Standard Liege have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Anderlecht. Form Guide: Standard Liege – W-L-L-D-W, Anderlecht – L-D-W-L-W.

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Prediction

Standard Liege would ruin their chances of reaching the playoffs if they fail to claim maximum points in this clash.

Anderlecht will strive to break their winless trend and strengthen their position in the top six. However, a draw would be satisfactory.

Standard Liege are the favorites based on home advantage and determination.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-1 Anderlecht

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Standard Liege to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Standard Liege to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Anderlecht to score - Yes

