Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Standard Liege will invite arch-rivals Anderlecht to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league outings and have recorded three wins in their last four league games. In their previous outing, they recorded a 2-1 home win over Club Brugge, with Isaac Price scoring the match-winner in the 90th minute after Andreas Skov Olsen equalized for Brugge in the 85th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in the league since a 2-0 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in the campaign opener. They have recorded two wins in as many games and in their previous outing before the international break, recorded a 3-1 home win over Mechelen.

The hosts are in eighth place in the league table with 13 points to their name, trailing the visitors by eight points, who are in second place.

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have met 215 times in all competitions since 1919. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 92 wins to their name. The visitors have 66 wins to their name and 57 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, though two games have ended in draws.

Anderlecht have outscored the hosts 16-10 in 10 league games thus far, while the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (nine).

At home, five of the six league games for Standard Liege have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts conceding and scoring four goals apiece.

In their five away games this season, the visitors have scored seven games and conceded six times.

Standard have just one win in their last four home meetings against the visitors. Interestingly, their last two home wins over the visitors have ended in 5-0 scorelines.

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Prediction

Les Rouches have seen an upturn in form recently and all three of their wins in the Belgian Pro League have come in their last four outings. At home, they have just one win in their last eight league games, which is a cause for concern.

They have just one win against the visitors since 2019 and will look to improve upon that record in this match. Carl Hoefkens is expected to be without the services of Konstantinos Laifis through injury, who has played just one league game this season.

Les Mauves et Blancs will be without the services of Thomas Delaney as the player is only expected to return to the fold next month from a shoulder injury. Majeed Ashimeru played for the first time in three months in the 1-0 friendly win over Beerschot on Saturday and might start from the bench here.

Both teams head into the match hoping to take the bragging rights from the derby. In their previous meeting in February, they played a 2-2 draw. Considering their current form, another high-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-2 Anderlecht

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kasper Dolberg to score or assist any time - Yes