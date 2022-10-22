Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022 

Standard Liege will host Anderlecht at the Maurice Dufrasne on Sunday (October 2e) evening in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have found form of late after a difficult start to their season and are now pushing for the Championship round. They were, however, beaten 2-0 by struggling Mechelen in their last game. Standard conceded a quickfire double midway through the second half after being on the backfoot for much of the game.

Standard are fifth in the league table with 22 points from 13 games and will look to add to that tally this weekend.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have struggled under manager Felice Mazzu this season. They were beaten 3-2 by last-placed Zulte Waregem in their last game. They were 2-1 up before a red card to Kristian Arnstad midway through the second half saw the momentum swing the way of the relegation battlers.

The visitors are ninth in the standings with 16 points from 13 games. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Standard and Anderlecht. The hosts have won 24 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer.

There have been 20 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Four of Les Rouges' seven league wins this season have come at home.

Anderlecht have picked up just six points on the road this season, the third-fewest in the Belgian top flight.

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Prediction

Standard have won two of their last three games and six of their last eight. They have won three of their last four games at the Maurice Dufrasne and will fancy their chances here.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce and have won just one of their last six. They have lost four of their last six games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-1 Anderlecht

Standard Liege vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Standard

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Standard Liege to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in six of their last eight games.)

