Standard Liege vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2025

Standard Liege will invite Antwerp to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Friday. Both teams have 11 points from 10 games, though Liege have three wins, one more than the visitors.

The hosts met Anderlecht in their previous outing and suffered a 1-0 away loss. It was their fifth loss in seven league games. They also failed to score for the first time in four games in that defeat and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The Reds have seen a drop in form, and they are winless in their last five league games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cercle Brugge.

Standard Liege vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 111 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 50 wins. The Reds have 32 wins, and 29 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against Standard last season. They registered one win and were held to a draw in the away game.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Antwerp have failed to score in three of their last five league games.

Standard have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games, failing to score in two, while keeping one clean sheet.

The hosts are winless in this fixture since 2022.

Standard Liege vs Antwerp Prediction

Les Rouches have registered just one win since August, with that triumph registered away from home against Westerlo last month. They have lost just one of their last three home meetings against the visitors while keeping two clean sheets.

The Great Old are winless on their travels in the league this season, failing to score in the last three away games. Three of their five draws in the league this season have been registered on their travels.

While both teams head into the match in poor form, considering the visitors' poor goalscoring record of late, we back Standard to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-0 Antwerp

Standard Liege vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5 yellow cards

