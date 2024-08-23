Standard Liege vs Beerschot Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2024 

Standard Liege welcome Beerschot to Maurice Dufrasnestadion for a Jupiler Pro League matchday five fixture on Sunday (August 25th). The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Kortrijk last weekend.

They were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute following Henry Lawrence's red card. Thierry Ambrose scored the match-winner, midway through the second half, for Kortrijk.

Beerschot, meanwhile, suffered defeat to Genk at home in a seven-goal thriller. They took the lead through Ewan Henderson's seventh-minute strike but were 3-1 down at the break thanks to goals from Jarne Steuckers, Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare and Carlos Cuesta.

Simion Michez pulled one back for the hosts after the hour-mark while Arokodare completed his brace three minutes later. An eventful final 15 minutes saw a penalty missed by the hosts as well as a red card to Genk. Derrick Tshimanga scored an 86th-minute goal, but Genk held on for the win.

Trending

The loss left De Kielse Ratten in 15th spot in the table, having garnered just one point from four games. Standard are 11th with five points to their name.

Standard Liege vs Beerschot Betting Tips

Standard were victorious in all previous five head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.

Their most recent clash came in March 2022 when Standard claimed a 1-0 home win.

Beerschot have made a four-game winless start to the league, losing the last three on the bounce.

Standard's four league games this season have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Beerschot's last three league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Standard's four league games have been goalless at the break.

Standard Liege vs Beerschot Prediction

Standard got impressive results against Genk and Club Brugge in their opening two games, raising hopes of an improved campaign this season. The Reds have been plagued by inconsistency over the last few seasons and they have gotten back to old habits having scored just one goal in four games.

Beerschot returned to the top-flight having won the Challenger Pro League last term. Dirk Kuyt's side have found the going tough on the big stage and could suffer an immediate return unless they improve.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-0 Beerschot

Standard Liege vs Beerschot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback