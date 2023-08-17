Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023

Standard Liege will welcome Cercle Brugge to Stade Maurice Dufrasne for a Jupiler League matchday four fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Charleroi last weekend. Denis Dragos put them ahead on the half-hour mark but Nathan Ngoy's 87th-minute dismissal saw them reduced to 10 men. Marco Ilaimaharitra leveled matters from the spot before being sent off himself.

Charleroi, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Genk on home turf. Warleson's 70th-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat saw the Green and Black drop to 10th spot in the table with three points from as many games. Standard Liege are 13th on one point.

Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 106th meeting between the two sides. Standard Liege have 67 wins to their name, Cercle Brugge were victorious on 20 occasions, while 26 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Brugge claimed a comfortable 4-0 away victory.

Cercle Brugge's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Standard Liege are winless in their last 10 league games, losing seven games in this sequence.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have ended in stalemates.

Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Standard Liege ended the last season on a poor run of form and the Reds have started the new campaign in a similar fashion. They are yet to win a game this season and another failure to secure maximum points would leave them in the relegation zone.

Cercle Brugge, for their part, have had a mixed start, although narrow defeats to last season's top two is indicative of their potential.

Both sides have shown a tendency for splitting the points in recent meetings. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-1 Cercle Brugge

Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals)

Tip 3 - Result: Draw (Four of the last six head-to-head games have ended in draws)