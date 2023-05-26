Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Standard Liege and Cercle Brugge battle for three points in a Jupiler League fixture on Saturday (May 27).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Westerlo. Maxim De Cuyper opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Nene Dorgeles scored a brace to inspire the comfortable win.

Brugge, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Gent. Ahoueke Denkey and Ayase Ueda scored in either half for Brugge, while Gift Orban and Hugo Cuypers scored for Gent to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw saw Brugge climb to seventh spot with 30 points, while Liege are level on points in eighth spot.

Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 104th meeting between the two sides, with Liege leading 55-21.

Their most recent meeting in April was a goalless stalemate.

Their last five meetings have produced less than three goals.

Five of Liege's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Brugge are winless in 15 meetings with Brugge since 2013, losing ten.

Liege are on a five-game winless run in the league.

Four of Liege's last five home games have had goals at both ends.

Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Liege started the playoffs in a strong position to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League, but their inconcistency has seen them fall off the pace. Les Rouches have failed to win their last five games, which has ruled out the possibility of continental football next season.

Defensive vulnerability has been a major issue for Liege, so Brugge could take advantage of that. The Green and Black have been involved in high-scoring games on their travels recently, with their last three away games producing at least four goals. Miron Muslic's side have defied expectations this year and will look to extend their three-game unbeaten away run going.

Both teams have nothing left to play for this season except pride, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Liege 1-1 Brugge

Standard Liege vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

