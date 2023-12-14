Standard Liege vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Standard Liege and Sporting Charleroi will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 18 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Anderlecht last weekend. Anders Dreyer scored a brace for Anderlecht, while Hayao Kawabe and Wilfried Kanga scored for the visitors to ensure the spoils were shared.

Charleroi, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Royal Union. Mohamed Amoura scored a brace, while Casper Terho also found the back of the net to help their side leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Zebras in 12th spot in the league, having garnered 17 points from as many games. Standard Liege are ninth with 21 points to show for their efforts in 17 games.

Standard Liege vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 114th meeting between the two sides. Standard Liege have 67 wins to their name, Charleroi were victorious on 20 occasions while 26 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Four of Standard Liege's last five games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Both sides have won just one of their last six games in all competitions.

Five of Charleroi's last seven games across all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Standard Liege are unbeaten in their last seven home games across all competitions, winning four games and drawing three.

Standard Liege vs Charleroi Prediction

Standard Liege have made another inconsistent start to the season and are currently on a three-game winless streak. The most recent of these came in a draw away to high-flying Anderlecht and they will be aiming to build on this.

Charleroi, for their part, are also on a three-game winless run, drawing one and losing two games in this run. Felice Mazzu's side are slight underdogs in the game but their hosts' inconsistency means that anything can happen.

We are backing Standard Liege to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-0 Charleroi

Standard Liege vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Standard Liege to win either half