Standard Liege vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Standard Liege and Sporting Charleroi will battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Sunday (May 4th). The game will be played at Maurice Dufrasnestadion.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Leuven last weekend. They went ahead through Siebe Schrijvers' 38th-minute strike while Andreas Hountondji equalized with nine minutes left on the clock.
Charleroi, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Dender. They were ahead at the break thanks to Antoine Bernier's 17th-minute strike and doubled their lead through Daan Heymans' 63rd-minute goal. Roman Kvet halved the deficit six minutes later but Zan Rogelj and Nikola Stulic scored late goals to secure the victory.
The victory left The Zebras in seventh spot in the standings with 30 points to their name. Standard are 11th with 24 points to their name.
Standard Liege vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Standard Liege have 68 wins from the last 118 head-to-head games. Charleroi were victorious 22 times while 28 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Charleroi claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Standard are winless in their last nine league games (four wins).
- Charleroi's last four games have produced three goals or more.
- Standard's last five league games have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Charleroi's victory last month ended an 11-game winless run (excluding their awarded win in December 2021).
Standard Liege vs Charleroi Prediction
Standard Liege have little left to play for this season. However, they still have an outside chance of potentially claiming a European spot for the first time since 2021. The sequence of results required to achieve this aim is highly unlikely and is out of the Reds' hands. The one aspect they have in their control is winning their remaining games as they are currently six points behind the sole continental spot in this playoff.
Charleroi occupy that slot and hold just a one-point advantage over Westerlo with four games remaining.
We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Standard Liege 1-1 Charleroi
Standard Liege vs Charleroi Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals