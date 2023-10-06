Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023 

Standard Liege and Club Brugge battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 10 fixture on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Leuven last weekend. Wilfried Kanga and Kawal Sowah scored either side of Hamza Mendyl's strike to inspire the victory.

Brugge, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 win aat Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek. Hans Vanaken's 20th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Blauw-Zwart will turn their focus back to the league, where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Sint-Truiden in their last outing.

The stalemate left Brugge in fourth spot in the points table, having garnered 16 points from nine games. Liege, meanwhile, are 12th with 10 points to show for their efforts after nine outings.

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 153 times, with Brugge leading 60-55.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw Brugge win 2-0 at home.

Brugge's win over Bodo/Glimt ended their run of 11 games that saw both teams score.

Four of Liege's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Brugge have drawn their last three league games 1-1.

Liege are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning twice.

Brugge's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Liege are unbeaten in 10 home games against Brugge, winning five.

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Prediction

Liege have rebounded from their poor start to the season and are on a five-game unbeaten streak. They also have a good record at home to Brugge recently, having not lost to them since 2017.

Brugge, meanwhile, claimed a handy win over Bodo/Glimt to inject life into their Conference League campaign. Their focus now turns to replicating their continental displays in the league, where Ronny Deila's side have drawn their last three games.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Liege 1-1 Brugge

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals