Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Standard Liege will welcome Club Brugge to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. Brugge have won four of their eight league games and have a three-point lead over Liege.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games last week with a 2-0 away win over Westerlo. Casper Nielsen broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, and Adnane Abid, who assisted that goal, scored in the 40th minute. They kept their first clean sheet since July.

The visitors saw their winning streak end after two games earlier this week as they were held to a 5-5 draw by Westerlo. Seven goals in that match were scored in the second half. Interestingly, Emin Bayram's own goal gave Brugge a lead in the second minute of stoppage time, and the player redeemed himself with an equalizer six minutes later.

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 192 times in all competitions. Brugge have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 99 wins. Liege have 48 wins and 45 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over Blauw-Zwart last season, with a 3-1 aggregate score.

Just one of Standard Liege's three wins in the league this season have been registered at home.

Club Brugge have suffered two defeats in the league this season, with both defeats registered on their travels.

The last six meetings between the two teams have seen conclusive results, with the visitors recording two wins.

Both teams have conceded 10 goals in eight league games this season, and Brugge have outscored the hosts 14-8.

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Prediction

Les Rouches registered their first win in five games last week while also keeping a clean sheet, and will look to continue that form. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in this fixture, recording three consecutive wins.

Blauw-Zwart have scored 11 goals in their last three games in all competitions and will look to continue that form here. They are winless in away meetings against Standard since 2017.

While Liege have a good home record in this fixture, their current form is a cause for concern. With that in mind and considering Brugge's away record this season, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-1 Club Brugge

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

