Standard Liege vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2022-23 

Standard Liege and Club Brugge will battle for three points in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday (September 18).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory away to St. Truiden. Denis Dragus opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th minute before Toni Leistner put through his own net to give Liege a 2-0 lead at the break.

Brugge, meanwhile, were rampant in a shock 4-0 victory at Portuguese champions Porto in the UEFA Champions League in midfweek. Four players got on the scoresheet for the Belgians to propel them to the summit of Group B with a 100% record.

They will now look to ride their momentum in their quest to successfully defend their league crown. They sit in third spot on 19 points, five points behind table-toppers Antwerp. Standard, meanwhile, are sixth with 13 points.

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

Brugge have 47 wins from their 97 previous 97 with Standard. Sunday's hosts have been victorious on 28 occasions, while 27 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in January. Bas Dost scored a brace to help Brugge twice come from behind in a 2-2 draw.

Standard Liege form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Team News

Standard Liege

Konstantinos Laifis is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injured: Konstantinos Laifis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable None

Club Brugge

The quartet of Clinton Mata, Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan and Mats Rits have been ruled out because of injury.

Injured: Clinton Mata, Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan, Mats Rits

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Predicted XIs

Standard Liege (3-5-2): Arnaud Bodart (GK); Noe Dussenne, Merveille Bokadi, Nathan Ngoy; Aron Donnum, Selim Amallah, Gojko Cimirot, William Balikwisha, Gilles Dewaele; Renaud Emond, Denis Dragus

Club Brugge (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet (GK); Bjorn Meijer, Abakar Sylla, Brandon Mechele, Dennis Odoi; Hans Vanaken, Rapahel Onyedika, Casper Nielsen; Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutgla, Andreas Skov Olsen

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Prediction

Brugge are on a seven-game winning run across competitions and will be in high spirits following their comprehensive decimation of Porto in midweek.

Standard, meanwhile, are also flying high and will want to build momentum and push for continental qualification. They are capable of taking the game to Brugge, but the visitors should do enough to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-2 Club Brugge

