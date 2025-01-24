Standard Liege vs Dender Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Standard Liege will host Dender at the Maurice Dufrasne on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. Both sides will be keen to pick up points in hopes of breaking into the championship round spots in the coming weeks.

Standard’s 2-1 win over Saint Truidense last time out saw them pick up back-to-back league victories for the first time this season after failing to win any of the previous five. The hosts have struggled to consistently pick up points all season and are currently a point behind the sixth-placed Gent, having won only eight of 21 league matches played.

Dender suffered their eighth league defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Cercle Brugge last weekend after going down to 10 men within the first 10 minutes. The visitors are only three points and two places behind Sunday's hosts and will be looking to return to winning ways after dropping points in three of their last four games.

Standard Liege vs Dender Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on seven previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. Standard have won five of those matches, one ended in a draw and Dender won the remaining one.

The visitors' only win in this fixture came in a friendly clash back in July 2024 which they won 5-1.

Les Rouches sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dender when the teams met earlier this season.

The hosts have the worst offensive record and the third-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight with only 15 goals scored and just 22 conceded in 22 matches played.

Dender have conceded 34 goals in the league this season. Only the bottom four teams in the league table have shipped more.

Standard Liege vs Dender Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend but the Reds will receive a slight edge from playing in front of their home fans. Les Rouches will hope to exploit their opponents' poor defensive record but will need to be much better in front of goal to make that happen.

Dender are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four. They have, however, picked up wins in their last two away matches and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-1 Dender

Standard Liege vs Dender Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts’ last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Dender's last six away matches)

