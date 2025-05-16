Standard Liege vs Dender Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Standard Liege will entertain Dender at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. Neither of these teams can qualify for the European competition play-off.

Standard Liege vs Dender Preview

Standard Liege have been regressing since the end of the regular season, when they finished seventh to qualify for the European play-offs. They are yet to win a single match in the playoffs after eight rounds of games. The winner of the European play-offs will meet the fourth finisher of the champions' play-offs for a ticket to Europe.

Les Rouches were the top team (seventh placed) amongst the six participants of the European play-offs. However, they will likely finish bottom of the standings, with two rounds of matches left to play. Their fighting spirit appears to have ebbed, giving way to a mood of resignation, as they await the curtain to come down on the season.

Dender boast two wins and two draws, which leaves the team in the fourth spot, tied with fifth-placed OH Leuven on 27 points. Those results are not enough to guarantee a place in the next round, as they are nine points behind the top spot. The visitors finished 12th in the regular season but have been impressive so far in the European play-offs.

Dender won promotion back to the top flight after finishing second out of 16 teams in the Challenger Pro League last season. They are yet to play in Europe and this could be a motivating factor for them in the playoffs. Standard Liege and Dender's last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw at Dender.

Standard Liege vs Dender Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Dender.

Standard Liege have won thrice in their three home matches against Dender in all competitions.

Standard Liege have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Dender have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Standard Liege have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Dender have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Standard Liege – D-L-D-L-D, Dender – W-L-L-W-D.

Standard Liege vs Dender Prediction

Standard Liege are a team in crisis, with zero wins in 11 matches and one win in 15. We don’t expect Sunday’s game to fix this.

Dender seem more motivated to take something home this season, and will likely take that energy to Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

Dender are expected to prevail based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-2 Dender

Standard Liege vs Dender Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dender to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dender to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Standard Liege to score - Yes

