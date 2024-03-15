Standard Liege vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Standard Liege and Eupen will battle for three points in a Jupiler League round 30 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Genk. Anouar Ait El Hadl's 50th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Eupen, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over St. Truiden. Renaud Emond scored the match-winner in the 10th minute.

The win saw the Pandas climb to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 29 games. Standard Liege, meanwhile, are 10th with 31 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

Standard Liege vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Standard Liege have 13 wins to their name, Eupen were victorious on three occasions while three games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Standard Liege claimed a 3-1 away win.

Standard Liege have won six of the last seven head-to-head games.

Eupen's victory over St. Truiden ended a six-game losing streak.

Five of Standard Liege's last eight league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Eupen's last 10 league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Standard Liege's home games have produced an average of 1.85 goals per game.

Standard Liege vs Eupen Prediction

Standard Liege have been out of form throughout the season and their inconsistency has left them a long way off where they would have planned to be at this stage. Leko Ivan's side's games have typically been compact and cagey, although their bluntness in attack, particularly in front of their fans has been a cause for concern.

Eupen, for their part, have the threat of relegation on their minds. Florian Kohfeldt's side's victory over St. Truiden ended a six-game losing streak in which they failed to score a single goal, conceding 11.

Standard Liege have been the historically superior side in this fixture and despite their poor form, they will be expected to triumph here. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-0 Eupen

Standard Liege vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Standard Liege to win either half