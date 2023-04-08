Standard Liege vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Standard Liege will host Genk at the Maurice Dufrasne on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain set to secure playoff football at the end of the season. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 3-1 win over 10-man Oostende and were already three goals up before their opponents scored a consolation goal.

Genk have struggled for results in the league in recent weeks, with their lead at the top rapidly dwindling. They beat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 2-1 in their last league outing, with Bryan Heynen scoring the opener midway through the first half before Mike Tresor scored the winner with a brilliant free-kick late in the game.

The visitors sit atop the Pro League standings with 71 points from 31 games. They are just three points above second-placed Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Standard Liege vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 72 meetings between Standard Liege and Genk. The hosts have won 32 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Only four of Standard's 10 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Genk have picked up 31 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the Belgian top-flight so far.

Blauw-Wit have the best offensive record in the Jupiler Pro League this season with a goal tally of 71.

Standard Liege vs Genk Prediction

Standard's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be determined to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Genk have won just one of their last four games and two of their last seven. They have drawn their last three away matches and may have to settle for a point here as well.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-2 Genk

Standard Liege vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

