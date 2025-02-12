Standard Liege vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Standard Liege will host Genk at the Maurice Dufrasne on Friday in the 26th round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways after suffering a disappointing defeat last time out.

Standard Liege’s 4-2 away loss to Westerlo on Sunday marked their first defeat since the start of the year and their eighth of the league season. The hosts, who have won three and drawn two of their last six league games, now sit in seventh place, two points shy of the championship round spots. They will face one of their toughest tests when they play the league leaders on Friday.

Trending

Genk picked up a fifth consecutive league victory after coming from behind to defeat Cercle Brugge 2-1 last weekend and maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table. The hosts, who have been in remarkable form all season, having won 18 of their 25 league games so far, have only lost once in their last 10 games across all competitions and will be hoping to continue their fine form this weekend.

Standard Liege vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's match will mark the 94th meeting between the two sides. Standard have won 44 of the previous editions of this fixture, and 22 have ended in draws while Genk have won the remaining 27.

Both sides are evenly matched in their recent meetings, with the both sides recording two wins and a draw in their last five contests.

The visitors have scored 13 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture but have also conceded nine in those games.

The Reds have the worst offensive record in the Belgian top flight and the third-best defensive record with only 19 goals scored and 27 conceded.

Genk have the second-best offensive record in the league, having scored 49 goals in just 25 games.

Standard Liege vs Genk Prediction

Les Rouches are underdogs going into Friday's game and will need to be at their best to avoid defeat when they host the league leaders.

Blauw-Wit will head into the weekend clash with their confidence sky-high thanks to their form and superior quality. Genk will only need to be wary of the hosts’ strong home record to get all three points.

Prediction: Standard Liege 0-1 Genk

Standard Liege vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of their last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback