Standard Liege vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Standard Liege and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (November 25th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a debilitating 6-0 defeat away to Royal Antwerp before the international break. Vincent Janssen's brace within the first 14 minutes set the tone for what was to come. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Arbnor Muja, George Ilenikhena and Michel-Ange Balikwisha also found the back of the net in the rout.

Genk, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Leuven. Bryan Heynen broke the deadlock in the 25th minute from the rebound of his initial missed penalty. The game came alive in the final five minutes with Jonatan Brunes' leveler in the 85th minute while Heynen completed his brace in the 90th minute and Daniel Munoz made sure of the result in injury time.

The win saw the Blauw-Wit retain hold of fourth spot in the league, having garnered 24 points from 14 games. Standard Liege are ninth with 17 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Standard Liege vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have 53 wins from the last 107 head-to-head games while Genk have been victorious on 30 occasions with 23 games ending in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Liege claimed a 2-0 home win.

Six of Standard Liege's last seven games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Genk's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Standard Liege are unbeaten in their last six home games across competitions (three wins).

Four of Genk's last five away games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Standard Liege vs Genk Prediction

The international break came at the right time for Standard Liege as it gave manager Carl Hoefkens time to ruminate on the debilitating defeat. The Reds will welcome a return to Stade Maurice Dufrasne where they are unbeaten across their last six games.

Genk have lost just one of their last 15 games in all competitions, although their inability to convert draws into wins has been a major cause for concern.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-2 Genk

Standard Liege vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to win or draw