Standard Liege vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024 

Standard Liege welcome Gent to the Maurice Dufrasnestadion for a Jupiler League round 28 clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Royal Union last weekend. Gustaf Nilsson and Dennis Eckert Ayensa scored first-half goals for Royal, while Moussa Djenepo halved the deficit for Standard five minutes into the second half.

Gent, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Royal Antwerp. Toby Alderweireld's 16th-minute own goal broke the deadlock, while Jacob Ondrejka drew the game level from the spot four minutes later. Pieter Gerkens restored Gent's lead in the 28th minute before George Ilenikhena stepped off the bench to force a share of the spoils in the 84th minute.

The draw left the Buffalos in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 43 points from 27 games, while Standard are 11th with 28 points.

Standard Liege vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 134th meeting between the two sides. Standard lead 57-50.

Their most recent clash in October saw Gent win 3-1 at home.

Six of their last eight meetings have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Five of Standard's last seven league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Five of Gent's last seven league games have seen both sides score.

Standard have won one of their last 13 games across competitions, losing seven.

Standard Liege vs Gent Prediction

Standard are having another terrible season, as they find themselves just three points above the relegation zone. They have the joint-worst home attacking record in the league, having scored 10 goals in 13 games. However, they have been defensively compact, with 10 goals conceded at home in the league.

Gent, meanwhile, have started the year poorly, winning one of 10 games across competitions, losing six. The East Flanders outfit are unbeaten in nine meetings with Standard, though.

Considering the same, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Standard 1-1 Gent

Standard Liege vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals