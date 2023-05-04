Standard Liege vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023 

Standard Liege will host Gent at the Maurice Dufrasne on Saturday in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League qualification playoff.

The home side have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of securing European football at the end of the campaign. They played out a goalless draw against Cercle Brugge in their last game and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target throughout the game.

Standard sit second in the table with 29 points. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Gent have also had mixed results in their domestic assignments this season. However, they returned to winning ways in the league last week with a 3-1 comeback win over Westerlo featuring second-half strikes from Hyunseok Hong, Sven Kums and budding Nigerian striker Gift Emmanuel Orban.

Gent sit first in the qualification round table with 31 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Standard Liege vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Standard Liege and Gent. The hosts have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only four of Standard's 11 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Gent have scored 67 goals in the Jupiler Pro League this season. Only Royal Union Saint-Gilloise (70) and Genk (81) have scored more.

De Buffalos have kept 13 league clean sheets this season. Only Royal Antwerp (20) have kept more.

Standard Liege vs Gent Prediction

Standard are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their previous three games. They have, however, picked up three wins and a draw from their last four home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Gent's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be determined to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last five away games and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-2 Gent

Standard Liege vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last six matches)

