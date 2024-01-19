Standard Liege vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Standard Liege and Kortrijk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 21 fixture on Saturday (January 20th).

The home side will be looking to kickstart 2024 with a win, having shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to St. Truiden in their last game of 2023.

Joel Fuji put the visitors ahead in the 86th minute. His goal was seemingly set to be the match-winner until Wilfried Kanga scored a dramatic equalizer from the spot in the eighth minute of injury time.

Kortrijk's last league game came in a 2-0 defeat at home to Gent. Tarik Tissoudali scored a brace, with his goals coming in either half to inspire the visitors to victory.

The defeat left De Kerels rooted to the bottom of the standings having garnered just 10 points from 20 games. Standard Liege sit in ninth spot with 23 points to show for their efforts in 10 games.

Standard Liege vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have 35 wins from their last 71 games against Kortrijk. Saturday's visitors have 22 wins to their name while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in August 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

The last six head-to-head games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Standard Liege are winless in their last six games in all competitions.

Kortrijk have failed to find the back of the net in six of their last eight games across competitions (six losses).

Standard Liege are unbeaten in their last nine home games (six draws).

Standard Liege vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Standard Liege have been plagued by mediocrity in the last few years and it has been another inconsistent campaign for Les Rouches. However, they have been relatively better at home and are the heavy favorites to end their five-game winless run in the league.

Kortrijk have been by far the worst side in the league so far and have the worst record across almost every metric. They ended 2023 without scoring in any of their final three games of the year, conceding 10 goals in the process.

We are backing Standard Liege to claim maximum points with a routine victory.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-0 Kortrijk

Standard Liege vs Kortrijk Prediction

Tip 1 - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals