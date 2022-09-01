Standard Liege vs KV Oostende prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23 

Standard Liege will welcome KV Oostende to Stade Maurice Dufrasne for a Jupiler League matchday seven fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Kortrijk last weekend. Selim Amallah scored the match-winning goal with seven minutes to go.

Oostende fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Leuven. They took the lead through Fraser Hornby in the fifth minute but second-half goals from Mario Gonzalez and Mathieu Maertens helped the home side claim a comeback win.

Standard Liege sit in 11th spot in the table, having garnered seven points from six matches. Oostende are two spots and one point behind them in the table.

Standard Liege vs KV Oostende Head-to-Head

Standard Liege have 14 wins from their last 29 matces against Oostende. Saturday's visitors were victorious on 10 occasions, while five matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February. Kenny Rocha Santos broke the deadlock midway through the first half which proved to be the match-winner.

Standard Liege form guide: W-L-L-W-L

KV Oostende form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Standard Liege vs KV Oostende Team News

Standard Liege

Noah Ohio is the only injury concern for the hosts, while Noe Dussenne is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Noah Ohio

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Noe Dussenne

KV Oostende

Brecht Capon, Jordy Schelfhout and Maxime D'Arpino are unavailable due to injuries. Mohamed Berte is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Brecht Capon, Jordy Schelfhout, Maxime D'Arpino

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Mohamed Berte

Standard Liege vs KV Oostende Predicted XI

Standard Liege (3-5-2): Arnaud Bodart (GK); Konstantinos Laifis, Merveille Bokadi, Nathan Ngoy; Aron Donnum, Selim Amallah, Gojko Cimirot, William Balikwisha, Aleksandar Boljevic; Renaud Emond, Denis Dragus

KV Oostende (3-4-3): Guillhaume Hubert (GK); Osaze Urghoghide, Anton Tanghe, Fanos Katelaris; Alessandro Albanese, Kenny Santos, Alfons Amade, Robbie D'Haese; Thierry Ambrose, Fraser Hornby, Nick Batzner

Standard Liege vs KV Oostende Prediction

Both sides have been inconsistent, although Standard Liege have the benefit of home advantage, installing them as slight favorites.

Chances are likely to come at a premium in the game, with a higher emphasis likely to be placed on defensive solidity. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-0 KV Oostende

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P