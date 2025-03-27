Standard Liege vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Standard Liege welcome Mechelen at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. The hosts are eager to get back to winning ways, while Mechelen are looking to maintain their winning streak.

Both teams failed to qualify for the champions' play-offs after finishing below sixth spot following the regular season. They are set to compete in the Europe play-offs for a possible ticket to a UEFA competition. Liege aare on a run of three outings without a win.

Les Rouches had been in a good position and could have avoided this fate but suffered a rough patch of form in their last five matches. They lost three times, consequently dropping from the top six. However, at seventh place, Liege are the top ranking team in the Europe play-offs.

Mechelen, meanwhile. won their last two matches home and away to finish eighth with 38 points, just below Liege (39 points). The visitors finished at the same position last season and proceeded to the Europe play-offs but ended in second place.

De Kakkers and Liege played out a goalless draw twice in the regular season. Mechelen's last three visits to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne ended in stalemates (0-0, 0-0,1-1). Their last success at the venue was in January 2022, a 2-1 win over Standard.

Standard Liege vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard have lost two times in their last five clashes with Mechelen.

The hosts have won once and lost once in their last five home matches with Mechelen.

Standard have won twice, and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Mechelen have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Standard have won once, and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Mechelen have won thrice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Standard – D-L-L-W-L; Mechelen – W-W-L-D-W

Standard Liege vs Mechelen Prediction

Standard have conceded five goals in their last three matches without scoring. Mechelen, meanwhile, will seek to upset the hosts and strive to finish the job in the return leg.

Standard, though, come in as the favourites based on their home advantage.

Prediction: Standard 2-1 Mechelen

Standard Liege vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Standard Liege

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Standard to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mechelen to score - Yes

