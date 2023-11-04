Standard Liege vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Standard Liege will welcome KV Mechelen to Stade Maurice Dufranse for a Jupiler League matchday 13 clash on Sunday (November 5th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 5-0 thrashing of KRC Harelbeke in the Belgian Cup. Stipe Perica scored a brace in addition to strikes from William Balikwisha, Noah Ohio and Renaud Emond to help their side qualify ahead of the West Flanders outfit.

Mechelen, meanwhile, were eliminated on penalties away to National Division 1 side Knokke in the cup. The two sides played out a goalless draw in regulation time, while goals from Kerim Mrabti and Ruben Vanraefelghem ensured that both sides could not be separated after extratime, prompting penalties.

De Kakkers will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to Cercle Brugge. Standard Liege, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Gent.

The loss saw them drop to ninth spot in the league, having garnered 16 points from 12 games. Mechelen are 14th with 11 points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Standard Liege vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 99th meeting between the two sides. Standard Liege lead 50-28.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Standard Liege claimed a 2-0 home win.

That victory halted a run of six head-to-head games without a win for Standard Liege (five losses).

Mechelen have lost five of their last six away games in all competitions.

Seven of Standard Liege's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing at least three goals.

Standard Liege vs Mechelen Prediction

Standard Liege have overcome an inconsistent start to the season to soar up the standings. However, they hit a snag in their defeat to Gent last week.

Mechelen, meanwhile, are battling relegation and need to start accruing points if they are to avoid the drop. Their positive recent record against Standard Liege could be a source of inspiration although they suffered a disappointing defeat to a third division opponent in midweek.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-1 Mechelen

Standard Liege vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Standard Liege to score in either half