Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

Standard Liege will play host to OH Leuven at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Preview

Both sides are competing in the European play-offs after finishing within the seventh and 12th positions in the regular season. The winner of the series will face off against the fourth-placed team in the Champions' Play-offs for a ticket to a UEFA competition. Standard Liege lost their opening game against Gent 5-1.

Les Rouches participated in the European play-offs last season but were largely unsuccessful, as they failed to win any of their six matches. However, for the upcoming clash, Standard Liege will take confidence from their two previous wins (1-0, 2-1) over OH Leuven. The hosts will enter this game on the back of three home victories.

OH Leuven were defeated at home in their European play-offs opening game against Mechelen 3-2. A further setback could make matters worse. The visitors need to return to winning ways as soon as possible to sustain their campaign. OH Leuven are winless on the road in their last three trips, conceding five goals against two.

OHL did not qualify for the play-offs last season after finishing in 10th position. The Leuven-based team could draw inspiration from their headline-making win at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in August 2022. The visiting side pulled off a shock 3-1 win over Standard Liege in a league match despite playing with a man less.

Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with OH Leuven in all competitions.

Standard Liege have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games against OH Leuven.

Standard Liege have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

OH Leuven have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Standard Liege have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while OH Leuven have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Prediction

Standard Liege will miss up to five players due to injury, including centre-back and captain Zinho Vanheusden. However, top scorer (nine goals) Wilfried Kanga and Hayao Wakabe of five assists are available for selection.

OH Leuven have six players currently sidelined due to injury, including winger Suphanat Mueanta. Youssef Maziz (four goals, six assists) and Thorsteinsson (four goals, five assists) have stood firm for the side.

Standard Liege are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-1 OH Leuven

Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Standard Liege to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Standard Liege to score first – Yes

Tip 4: OH Leuven to score - Yes