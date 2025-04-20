Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2025

Standard Liege host OH Leuven at the Maurice Dufrasne on Tuesday in the fifth qualifying round of the Jupiler Pro League. The hosts seek their first win of the play-offs to remain contenders for the lone qualifying spot.
Standard continued their poor form on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Westerlo to make it seven games without a win and one win in their last 11 outings. The hosts entered the playoffs with the most points in the qualifying round but have fallen four points off the top.
Leuven, meanwhile, are also winless after four playoff games, with their thrilling 4-4 draw with Dender during the weekend marking the fourth consecutive draw for Chris Coleman’s side. The visitors are tied on points with Standard with six play-off games left.
Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's match will mark the 23rd meeting between the two sides. Standard lead 9-7.
- Standard have won one of the last five meetings in the fixture.
- Leuven have failed to score in two of the last 10 editions of this fixture, scoring 17 times.
- The two sides have met twice this season. One ended in a draw, while the other was 2-0 win to Leuven.
- The Reds (26) are the lowest-scoring team in the top flight this season.
- Both teams have conceded 40 goals in the league this season.
Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Prediction
The two sides are slightly closely matched, but the Reds will be keen to take advantage of their decent home record.
OHL will likely be satisfied with yet another draw on the road and will hope their stronger record in recent editions of this fixture will be enough to get the job done.
Prediction: Standard 1-1 Leuven
Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Standard's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Standard's last five matches.)