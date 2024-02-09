Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10th 2024

Standard Liege will welcome OH Leuven to Maurice Dufrasnestadion for a Jupiler League matchday 25 fixture on Saturday (January 10th).

The hosts had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to RWDM last time out. Wilfried Kanga and Mickael Biron scored for either side in the first half while Ilay Camara and Kelvin Yeboah scored within two minutes of one another to ensure that the two sides canceled each other out.

Leuven, meanwhile, claimed all three points with a 3-0 comfortable away victory over Westerlo. Ezechiel Banzuzi, Florian Miguel and Mathieu Maertens all scored to help the visitors claim the win.

The victory left OHL in 12th spot having garnered 24 points from as many games. Standard Liege are one point and one spot above them in the standings.

Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have seven wins and four draws from the last 15 games against OH Leuven while Saturday's visitors have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Liege claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

The last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last five producing over 2.5 goals.

Standard Liege are winless across their last 10 games in all competitions (five losses).

Six of Leuven's last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Standard Liege's last six league games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Prediction

Standard Liege's wretched run of form continued last weekend as their draw with RWDM means they are without a win in any competition since claiming a 1-0 victory over Genk in November 2023. This has left them eerily close to relegation, with just one point separating them from the dropzone.

Leuven have had the better record in this fixture in recent years, having lost just one of the last eight head-to-head games (four wins).

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-1 OH Leuven

Standard Liege vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals