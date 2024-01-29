Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2024

Standard Liege will host Royal Antwerp at the Maurice Dufrasne on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league of late and currently find themselves just outside the relegation round. They played out a 1-1 draw against Cercle Brugge last time out with Marlon Fossey heading home the opener in the second half before their opponents scored a late equalizer.

Standard Liege sit 10th in the league table with 24 points and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Royal Antwerp have largely underwhelmed this season with their title defense quickly going south early on in the campaign. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Eupen in their game on Sunday falling behind at the half-hour mark and had a chance to draw level from the spot in the second half but failed to capitalize as Vincent Janssen saw his effort sail well over.

The visitors sit sixth in the table with 35 points from 22 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways here.

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 182 meetings between Standard and Antwerp. The hosts have won 75 of those games while the visitors have won 63 times. There have been 44 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and have managed just one in their last eight.

Royal Antwerp have conceded 22 goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Club Brugge (18) have conceded fewer.

Only three of Standard's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Standard are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last 10 home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Royal Antwerp's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to put out a response on Wednesday. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven league matchups)