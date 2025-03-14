Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Standard Liege host Royal Antwerp at the Maurice Dufrasne on Sunday in the final round of games in the Pro League regular season. The hosts are in the reckoning for the European play-offs, with a top-six finish out of reach.

They lost 3-0 to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last match, finding themselves two goals down early in the second half and a red card to captain Aiden O'Neill.

Antwerp, meanwhile, are in the top-six for the seventh consecutive campaign. They suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Gent in their last match, conceding in the final 10 minutes.

Antwerp are fifth in the points table and will finish the regular season a spot higher with a win, provided Anderlecht suffer defeat elsewhere.

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 175th meeting between Standard and Antwerp, who trail 85-75.

Antwerp have won their last five games in the fixture, scoring 18 times.

Standard haven't scored in four of their last five games in the fixture.

Les Rouches (22) are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season.

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Standard are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won one of their last six matches. They have lost their last two home matches.

Antwerp, meanwhile, are winless in three matches and have won one of their last six. They are without a win in six games on the road but should have enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Standard 2-2 Antwerp

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Standard's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)

