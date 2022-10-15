Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Standard Liege and Royal Antwerp will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 12 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Sporting Charleroi last weekend. Jackson Tchatchoua's own goal in first-half injury time proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Royal Antwerp claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over St. Truiden. Pieter Gerkens opened the scoring in the eighth minute, while Christopher Scott made sure of the result in the second minute of injury time.

The result saw Mark van Bommel's men maintain their two-point lead at the summit of the table, having garnered 30 points from 11 matches. Standard Liege occupy the sixth spot and have 19 points to show for their efforts in 11 games.

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have 25 wins from their last 53 matches against Antwerp. Antwerp were victorious on 15 occasions, while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Standard Liege claimed a 3-2 away victory.

Royal Antwerp have won 10 of their 11 league games this season.

Standard Liege ave won five of their last six Jupiler League matches.

Six of Standard Liege's last seven games saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of the last 10 head-to-head games saw both teams find the back of the net.

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp

Standard Liege and Royal Antwerp will square off on Sunday in what promises to be an explosive encounter between two of the most in-form teams in the league.

Royal Antwerp have had a dream start to the campaign, while Standard Liege have rediscovered their best form after an inconsistent start.

There is little to choose between the two sides but Antwerp's consistency gives them a slight edge and we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-2 Royal Antwerp

Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win (Royal Antwerp have won 10 of their opening 11 league games).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Nine of the last 10 head-to-head games produced goals at both ends).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Antwerp's last eight matches witnessed three or more goals).

