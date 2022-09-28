Standard Liege vs Seraing Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2022

Standard Liege and Seraing go head-to-head at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in round 10 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday.

The visitors will be looking to end their run of two consecutive defeats and surge away from the relegation zone.

Standard Liege continued to climb up the Jupiler League standings as they claimed a resounding 3-0 victory over Club Brugge two Sundays ago.

They have now won their last four league outings, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

With 16 points from nine games, Standard Liege are currently fifth in the league standings, level on points with sixth-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Meanwhile, Seraing failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Royal Antwerp.

They have now lost their last two games, while managing just two wins in their nine outings this season.

With six points from a possible 27, Seraing are currently 16th in the Jupiler League table, one point above rock-bottom Zulte Waregem.

Standard Liege vs Seraing Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two sides, with Standard Liege claiming two wins from their previous three encounters.

Seraing have picked up one win in that time, which came in March, when they saw off Les Rouches 1-0 away from home.

Standard Liege head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive wins, stretching back to a 3-1 loss against Oud-Heverlee Leuven on August 21.

Seraing are currently on a two-game losing streak, while they have lost three of their last four outings in the Jupiler League.

However, they have won three of their last four away games across all competitions, with their defeat against Royal Antwerp a fortnight ago being the only exception.

Standard Liege vs Seraing Prediction

Standard Liege have enjoyed a solid start to the season and currently sit in the top half of the standings. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and the difference in form, we are tipping the hosts to claim all three points on Friday.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-1 Seraing

Standard Liege vs Seraing Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Standard Liege

Tip 2: First to score - Standard Liege (Standard Liege have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Seraing's last nine games)

