Standard Liege vs Sint-Truiden Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Standard Liege and Sint-Truiden battle for three points in a Jupiler League Conference League playoff game on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw with KV Mechelen at the same venue on Tuesday. Sint-Truiden, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Gent.

They fluffed their lines when awarded a penalty in the 12th minute, but Aboubakary Koita missed from 12 yards. Tarik Tissoudali and Stefan Mitrovic scored in either half to guide the Buffaloes to all three points.

The defeat left the Canaries in third spot in the Conference League playoff with 27 points. Standard, meanwhile, are fifth with 21 points.

Standard Liege vs Sint-Truiden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 95th meeting between the two sides. Standard lead 39-28.

Their most recent meeting a fortnight ago saw both sides share the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Standard have won one of their last six league games, losing one.

Their last four head-to-head games have been level at half-ftime.

Six of Standard's last seven home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Standard Liege vs Sint-Truiden Prediction

Standard have little left to play for this season, as they have paid the price for their inconsistent output throughout the campaign. They are winless in the playoffs, with just one game ending in defeat.

Sint-Truiden, for their part, have an outside shot at finishing top of the Conference League. They are nine points behind Gent and need to win all their remaining games while hoping others can do them favours against the Buffaloes to overturn a nine-game deficit with four games remaining.

Standard have struggled for wins in recent months, having drawn their last four games. Expect this run to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Standard 1-1 Sint-Truiden

Standard Liege vs Sint-Truiden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half