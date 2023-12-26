Standard Liege vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27th 2023

Standard Liege and Sint-Truidense take to the pitch for the last time in 2023 when they lock horns in round 20 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Wednesday.

Thorsten Fink’s men journey to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne looking to pick up successive league wins for the first time since August.

Standard Liege failed to find their feet last time out when they suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Mechelen at the AFAS-Stadion.

Carl Hoefkens’ side have now failed to taste victory in their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Genk on November 25.

With 22 points from 19 matches, Standard Liege are currently 10th in the Jupiler League table, level on points with ninth-placed Mechelen.

Sint-Truidense, on the other hand, picked up an early Christmas present when they scraped a 1-0 victory over Sporting Charleroi last Saturday.

Prior to that, Fink’s men were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 1-0 defeat against Gent in the Belgian Cup on December 6.

With 26 points from 19 matches, Sint-Truidense are currently eighth in the league table, five points behind seventh-placed Genk in the championship round qualification places.

Standard Liege vs Sint-Truidense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Sint-Truidense boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Standard Liege have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Sint-Truidense are unbeaten in their last five visits to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-2 defeat in August 2018.

Standard Liege are unbeaten in their last eight home games, picking up four wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss to Cercle Brugge on August 19.

Fink’s men have won just one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming six draws since August.

Standard Liege vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

While Standard Liege have struggled to get going in recent weeks, their home form offers optimism as they look to end the year on a positive note.

Sint-Truidense have won just one of their last 10 away matches and we fancy Hoefkens claiming all three points at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

Prediction: Standard Liege 2-1 Sint-Truidense

Standard Liege vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Standard Liege to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of their last nine clashes)