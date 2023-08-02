Standard Liege vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4th 2023

Standard Liege will be looking to pick up their first win of the new Jupiler League campaign when they welcome Union Saint-Gilloise to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Friday.

Alexander Blessin’s men head into the weekend on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue in the same vein.

Standard Liege were denied a dream start to the 2023-24 Belgian Jupiler League campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sint-Truidense VV in last Sunday’s league opener.

This was in keeping with their unconvincing display in pre-season, where they played out consecutive draws against Hertha Berlin and Metz in their two friendlies.

With the defeat to Sint-Truidense, Carl Hoefkens’ men have now gone 10 straight games without a win across all competitions, losing six and claiming four draws since mid-April.

Union Saint-Gilloise, on the other hand, turned in an impressive team performance last Friday, when they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Anderlecht.

Dennis Eckert Ayensa broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark before Cameron Puertas put the result beyond reach with a 98th-minute penalty.

Blessin’s side have now won their last three matches and are unbeaten in seven consecutive games, claiming five wins and two draws since June’s 3-1 defeat against Club Brugge.

Standard Liege vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Union Saint-Gilloise hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Standard Liege have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on two occasions.

Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne, claiming two wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in April 2017.

Hoefkens’ men have failed to win their last four home matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since April’s 3-1 victory over Sporting Charleroi.

Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in 12 away games on the bounce, picking up five wins and seven draws since May’s 4-3 loss to Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Cup semi-finals.

Standard Liege vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Saint Gilloise will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Standard Liege side who have struggled for results of late. Given the contrasting form between the two teams, we are backing the visitors to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-2 Union Saint-Gilloise

Standard Liege vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in all but one of the last seven clashes between the teams)