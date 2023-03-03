Standard Liege vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023 

Standard Liege will welcome Westerlo to Stade Maurice Dufrasne for a matchday 28 fixture in the Jupiler League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Anderlecht last weekend. Islam Slimani scored a first-half brace for the home side, while Noah Ohio's first-half goal and Killian Sardella's second-half own goal helped Liege leave with a point.

Westerlo claimed a 4-2 home win over Royal Union. Thomas Van den Keybus, Nacer Chadli, Maxim de Cuyper and Nene Dorgeles all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

The win moved them to the sixth spot in the table, having garnered 42 points from 27 games. Standard Liege are level on points with them but one spot below due to goal difference.

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 39 occasions in the past. Standard Liege lead 24-7, while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 when Westerlo claimed a 4-2 victory on home turf.

Six of the last seven head-to-head meetings have witnessed goals at both ends.

Westerlo are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning three and drawing three matches in this sequence.

Six of Standard Liege's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Standard Liege have lost just one of the last 10 games they have hosted against Westerlo, winning eight and drawing one.

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Prediction

Standard Liege have had a highly inconsistent season up to this point and have struggled to build any sort of momentum. However, they are still in the running for European qualification, with Westerlo among the sides challenging them for a continental spot.

De Kemphanen have been on a fine run that has seen them go six games without a defeat and can draw inspiration from their most recent clash with Liege when they claimed a 4-2 home win.

Both sides are level on points, highlighting how closely matched they are. Games between the two sides tend to witness goals at both ends and we are backing that trend to continue in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-1 Westerlo

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

